Have you seen Brandon in Skegness area?

Police are seeking help to locate a young male who is believed to be in the Skegness area.

Brandon Horne went missing from his home address in West Yorkshire. He is described as slim, around 5ft 3ins tall, has blue eyes, short mousey blonde hair and was last seen wearing joggers and a black jacket and trainers. He may have changed his clothing.

Anyone who has any information about Brandon is asked to email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference PID 302568 in the subject box.

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting POD 302568

Through the independent charity missing people, you can call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

In an emergency always call 999