Happy Mother’s Day: We salute some of the Skegness area’s top women

On the day we remember special mums everywhere - in a week we celebrated women worldwide - the Standard salutes some of the women on the frontline in our area....

LINCOLNSHIRE AND NOTTINGHAMSHIRE AIR AMBULANCE

Skegness Town Council deputy clerk Kate Ford. ANL-180903-113639001

With an operational crew of 20 men and three women, it is not often that the Charity’s three female crew members are on shift together. When this somewhat unusual occurrence took place, CEO Karen Jobling joined Co-pilot Anna Loake, pictured right, and Clinical Lead Dr Susan Dashey, left, along with paramedic Jane Pattison to mark International Women’s Day.

Anna Loake is one of two co-pilots to have joined the Ambucopter crew after the delivery of the AgustaWestland 169 aircraft in June 2017.

She has already flown many emergency missions on board the iconic yellow helicopter, landing in everything from fields and carparks to the racetrack at Cadwell Park and next to a swimming pool at the Butlins holiday resort in Skegness.

It was only by chance that she saw a flier for helicopter lessons one day in her local gym.

Retained firefiighter trainee Shannon Turner. ANL-180903-113546001

Anna explained: “I was never exposed to aviation when growing up, so a career in this field never occurred to me until that first trial lesson. I soon took up regular helicopter flying lessons, initially as a hobby, but then I started to consider it as something that I could actually do for a living.”

Anna qualified as a commercial pilot in 2006 and went on to work as a flight instructor and corporate charter pilot, before joining the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance last year.

SKEGNESS POLICE

Sgt Kate Odlin

PCSO Michelle Collins of Skegness Police ANL-180903-113558001

When Sgt Kate Odlin joined the team in the resort she said she was the only female officer. That has now changed, with several women now taking jobs on the front line.

She said: “I have been a police officer now for 17 years. I started my career in Boston as a constable and came to Skegness seven years ago following a promotion to sergeant.

“I have worked as a response and custody sergeant and I am now lucky enough to work as the Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant.

“I work with a beat manager and a team of PCSO’s. We aim to solve long term issues that affect the community and the fun part of my job is “thinking out of box” and working alongside other agencies to try and solve these problems.

Sgt Kate Odlin of Skegness Police. ANL-180903-113750001

“I also help run the Skegness Police Cadets, which is really fun and rewarding.

“Since joining the police I have moved into the local area, got married and had a child. Shift work impacts on your personal life and does require effort to maintain a good work life balance but that said it’s definitely worth it!”

PC Sally West

PC Sally West has been a police officer for 15 and half years.

She said: “I worked on Frontline Response for 12 years before moving over to Neighbourhood Policing as Community Beat Manager.

“I came from a childcare background and initially joined the police to go into child protection but once I joined I enjoyed the diverse nature of response and shift work so much I stayed where I was.

PCSO Michelle Collins is also a Skegness RNLI volunteer (right). ANL-180215-171045001

“Police work can be challenging on social and family life and is definitely a vocation that requires dedication and loyalty but the Police family form an extension of your own family and I have met some fabulous friends, colleagues and even my Husband through the job.

“Policing can offer lots of different opportunities in different departments and roles. This year my personal goal is to attain promotion to Sergeant which will provide further exciting challenges in my career.”

PCSO Michelle Collins

PCSO Michelle Collins joined the Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team eight years ago as a Police Community Support Officer.

She said: “I love the challenges that the role brings and that you can make the role your own. Every day is different and when you book on you never know what it will turn out like.

“I could be giving a talk to the youngest of our community on the effects of bullying one minute and the next be giving re-assurance to our most vulnerable.

“I love being out and about in the community, feeling a part of it and helping those who live and work within it.

“My spare time is spent training and working as a volunteer with the Skegness RNLI. I do like to keep myself challenged!”

SKEGNESS TOWN COUNCIL

Wife and mum of identical twin boys who will be 10 this week Kate Ford has worked for Skegness Town Council as Deputy Town Clerk for over two years.

She said: “Whilst some may perceive the role as bureaucratic I have found it to be an excellent opportunity to get involved in exciting projects and develop my skills. I was attracted to the position due to the variety and the challenges it can present, I work part time so am closer to that perfect work/life balance we all aspire to, but what I love most of all is that no two days are the same. I have taken on more responsibility in this role than any other previous position I have held but to anyone thinking of getting out of their comfort zone I would say go for it! I get to meet lots of interesting and inspiring people, I enjoy talking to residents and community group representatives and getting involved in public consultations. I look forward to seeing more women getting involved with their local Council and sharing their views to shape the future of Skegness.”

LINCOLNSHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE

Waitress Shannon Turner could soon be leaping into action at any moment as a retained firefighter in Skegness.

Shannon, 20, works at the 12 Oars restaurant in Burgh Road - a stones throw from the Fire Station on the opposite side of the road in Churchill Avenue.

Action girl Shelly, of Hoylake Drive, has been both a police cadet and a fire cadet - but said it was the fire service that eventually inspired her to train to be a retained firefighter.

“I’ve done both but it was the physical challenge of being a firefighter that helped me finally decide which way to go.

“There’s just a few more days training before I pass out in a ceremony at Waddington.

“I can’t wait to get started.”