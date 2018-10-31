Halloween message from ‘Hell House’ spirits in Skegness

The owner of a house near Skegness which is believed to be haunted is hoping to bring some light to troubled spirits by helping their ‘voices’ to be heard in song.

Jale Antor is calling for musicians to form a band to perform messages she says were given to her in the form of poems. She even has a name for the band, ‘Section 81’ - named after 81 Skegness Road, Burgh le Marsh, which has been dubbed on paranormal television programmes as the ‘Hell House’.

81 Skegness Road, Burgh le Marsh, has been called the 'Hell House' by paranormal groups who have stayed there. ANL-181026-142038001

The derelict home built in the 1930s is believed to have once been a foster home, run by a cruel man.

Paranormal Lockdown UK broadcast from the house earlier this month, with presenter Nick Groff describing the 72 hours they were locked in the property as “intense and really tough”.

Jale says the house, now sold subject to contract, is finally at peace after a number of children who haunted it were “helped into the light” by Lincolnshire Spirit Seekers.

“I’m so pleased that two paranormal groups have now confirmed about the children,” she said.

Jale Antor is calling for musicians to form a band to perform messages from spirits and raise money for charity. ANL-181026-142006001

“The house has been empty for a long time but when I first moved there as a child I used to play with one litle girl who told me her name was Lucy. I discovered I could talk to dead people when I realised I was growing up but Lucy stayed the same. The children have passed over now, but spirits have told me they would like their voices to be heard.

“Spirits need help and some of their messages have come to me in the form of poems.

“The little girl I played with in the house loved music and that’s what gave me the idea. I have always found music to be calming, which is why I carry a guitar around with me,

“I want to form a group of musicians to perform their words and raise money for charity as a legacy to Lucy.”

Anyone who would like to help form the band can call Jale at her salon - Hair, Health and Beauty in Wainfleet - on 01754 881110.

A SPIRIT’S MESSAGE

Listen careful so you can hear

I know you know that I am near

I do not mean to startle you

It just that I need to show you

Outside in the night

Sleep walking

No body is listening

I need to keep talking

My mum and dad can’t hear me

I know you can you don’t fear me

It’s dark enough light shines through

Talking makes a lighter view

Sleeping talking

Pieces together

Your music sharing helps angels gather