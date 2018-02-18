Gym staff in Skegness raise hundreds for Cancer Research

Fitness centre staff in Skegness have raised hundreds for a cancer charity by taking part in a exercise machine ‘marathon’.

Phoenix Fitness held a ‘row and spin-a-thon’ event at Skegness Tesco on the weekend, raising £682.50 for Cancer Research UK.

Staff from Pheonix Fitness gym in Skegness take part in the 'row and spin-a-thon' in Tesco. Photos by Mark Bensen.

The total was boosted by donations from customers and a raffle - with the top prize being a year’s membership at the gym, in Victoria Road.

Jack Johnson, owner of Phoenix Fitness, said: “Creating an event to raise money for Cancer Research became one of my aspirations for 2018. This cause became close to my heart since one of our Phoenix Fitness’s members, Wendy Lewis, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Thankfully, Wendy has beaten her cancer and more so, continued to stay fit and healthy by remaining to exercise throughout her journey. This woman is a true inspiration and an incredible lady. Wendy is not only one of my clients but also a good friend of mine and a valued member of our Phoenix Fitness family.”

A member of Phoenix Fitness added: “I absolutely love the atmosphere and inspiration that is shared among everyone at Phoenix Fitness. Everybody has their own goals and I’m happy that my fitness journey is progressing in a motivational environment.

“The fitness classes and range of exercise equipment is what really makes this gym stand out from any other than I have trained at.