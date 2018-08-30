Groups unite to be new voice of Skegness

A new voice for Skegness area businesses says it is ready to face the challenges ahead.

Skegness Area Chamber of Business is an amalgamation of the former Chamber of Commerce and Trade and Skegness Partnership.

The new chairman Paul Dixon of Paul Dixon Fire Safety (PDFS) and the New Park Club, Skegness, replaces Tony Tye, who as stepped down.

Mr Dixon, who has been a member of the Skegness Chamber for many years as the Vice Chairman said: “I am honoured to take on this role for the town I love.

“Skegness has a vitality that many similar locations envy and aim to emulate. I believe that we must work hard to tackle the challenges and threats and the Chamber is at the heart of the towns efforts.”

In order to achieve this he asked for Chamber members to encourage new business people to join and add their voice to the revitalised Chamber. A new and modern logo has also been designed to take the Chamber forward.

The new chairman’s first appointment was attending ta charity night on behalf of the Skegness Area Chamber of Business at Mr Fips Wonder Circus.

Skegness Area Chamber of Business aims to encourage and stimulate initiatives which will enhance the prosperity both of the town and neighbouring villages. Through guest speakers, networking events and business visits the Skegness Area Chamber offers the perfect platform to encourage commerce and trade through its members and further afield.

If you are interested in finding out more information or joining please email the membership secretary James Howsam james@click-ink.co.uk.

For more information call Judy Chapman, Chamber secretary, on 07824 657494 or email chapmanjudy21@yahoo.com