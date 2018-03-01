Gritting and snow ploughing continues in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire gritters have been making back-to-back runs throughout the night, with further runs planned throughout today (Thursday).

Following the full run at 6pm yesterday, the team hit the roads again at midnight and 4am as snow and ice continued to affect the county.

Snow in Lincolnshire.

Throughout the day, the team will be ploughing certain routes as and when any issues arise.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: "We're currently seeing a lot of drifting snow as a result of the high winds.

"Although all roads are currently passable with care, snow and ice is causing difficulties in certain areas, with the A52 between Boston and Skegness particularly affected overnight.

"When we become aware of a trouble-spot, we get a gritter there to clear it.

"We're planning to do a full run in the evening, but, in the meantime, please check the latest updates before heading out and make any necessary preparations."

For more on the council's gritting operations, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.

