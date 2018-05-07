Gridlocked - call for ‘park and ride’ to ease traffic misery in Skegness

A call has been made for a Park and Ride service to be established in Skegness after reports of Bank Holiday weekend visitors stuck in cars for hours in the blazing heat.

After a disappointing start to the holiday season, the sunshine saw thousands of day trippers getting in their cars and heading to the coast,

However, tailbacks were reported as far back as Wragby and once in the resort many faced hours of being gridlocked in traffic and riding around looking for a car park.

Taylor Slinger posted on Facebook: “Nobody can ever say Skegness is a dying tourist town. Passed 3+ miles of traffic whilst leaving Skeg. Roll on the season.”

For those stuck in cars, it was far from fun. Chris Norwood posted: “Skegness bank holiday. Four hours in traffic. Half hour and instant burn on the beach. Six hour traffic back.”

Tony Tye, chairman of the Skegness and District Chammber of Trade and Commerce, said: “Thankfully this situation only ever happens at Bank Holidays,

“Thousands and thousands of people see the sun and think let’s go to Skegness.

“It must have been a disaster for families yesterday arriving with children and dogs to be stuck in cars four of five hours. It’s crackers.”

Mr Tye said the positive from all this was businesses must have had a good day - but if visitors are to return to the resort something must be done about easing the traffic jam misery.

He said: “Personally, I think East Lindsey needs to think about finding somewhere outside of town where people can park and then be dropped off in town by bus.”

James Gilbert, Growth and Promotions Service Manager, there are no plans at present to introduce a park and ride. “For one thing we own no land outside Skegness and this would have to be a commercial operation. If Skegness was being planned now planners wouldn’t put car parks on the sea front.

“Fortunately this only happens a few weekends a year. It’s one of the most popular resorts in the country and at Bank Holidays it is going to be busy.

“What we have done is put car park attendants on the car parks so they can use every available space. We’ve also using the lagoon too and feeding cars into the Princess Parade car park through the Festival Car Park while the work on the flood gate is taking place. Every available space is being used.”