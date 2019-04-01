Great turnout for big beach spring cleans in Skegness and Winthorpe

A mountain of rubbish were collected when volunteers turned out in the Skegness area to clear the beaches.

Pastic waste was one of the biggest challenges along with hundreds of cigarette ends, according to Coastal Access For All (CAFA), who ran a clean-up at Skegness North Beach on Saturday and from The View cafe in Winthorpe on Sunday.

Big British Clean-up in Winthorpe. ANL-190104-130425001

About 12 bags were collected each day, including more than 50 drinks cans. East Lindsey District Council’s truch also removed 40 kilos of rope and floats washed up on to the ptom in the high tides.

Paul Marshall, of CAFA, commented after the Winthorpe clean-up: “We elebrated all the help given last year with a poster from Lincs CVS that showed that 1316 hours were given freely by our volunteers. Once again they turned out on a chilly morning to help us keep our beaches clean and safe. Thanks to all who came.”

At Gibraltar Point on Saturday, 92 volunteers removed 191.5kg of rubbish from the beach.

The clean-ups were not only preparing the beaches for the summer season but also part of the Great Bitish Spring Clean, run nationwide by the Countryside Alliance.