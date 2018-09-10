‘Great atmosphere’ at nostalgic beach festival in Skegness

A new Vintage Beach Festival in Skegness has been hailed a great success - even rain failed to dampen the spirits of the crowds who visited it.

Movie lovers who attended an outdoor showing of Grease at the Royal Hotel on Saturday night showed true Brit determination by wearing waterproofs and wrapping themselves in the blankets provided on the deckchairs.

Eleanor Hurrell and Charlotte Hurrell serving tea and cakes at the Beach Festival in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: MSKP-090918-53. ANL-181009-085402001

“We’d got soaked before the film started but everyone came prepared and it was a great night,” said Lisa Collins, manager of the Lincolnshire Coastal BID who organised the two-day event.

For families, the entertainment celebrating holidays from a bygone era centred in Tower Gardens and at venues around town.

In the gardens there were vintage stalls, tearooms decked out with bunting and hosting a VW photo booth, dancing on the bandstand where music from the era was being played, Punch and Judy shows, classic cars, free rides for children, including on a helter skelter and a gin bar. The Blighty Belles sang at the Pier Beach Bar on the Saturday ahead of their show at the Embassy Theatre and Skegness Silver Band played in Compass Gardens.

Lori Matson of Not For Sheep on Facebook makes vintage clothes from the 1950s and just happened to be at the festival on Saturday when she was invited to have a stall on Sunday.

Jane Huskisson of Husky's Ices ready to servie up some delights at the Vintage Beach Festival in Skegness. Photo: .MSKP-090918-49. ANL-181009-085321001

“I’m pleased I came because I’ve been quite busy,” said Lori from New Bolingbroke. “Making vintage clothes from vintage material is just a hobby for me but I live the life. People come into my home and either love it or hate it. But I love the 50s era and this festival has a great atmosphere.”

Laura McCooey and her husband, Paul, from Mareham le Fen, were there with daughters Georgia, 7, and Anna, 4.

“We cane to Skegness to do some shopping and heard the music so came to see what was happening,” said Laura. “It’s great the rides are free - they’ve entertained the girls for nearly an hour already. It’s a lovely event.”

We caught up with Lisa Collins in the vintage tearooms enjoying one of the scummy homemade cakes. She said: “I’m delighted at the response of our first vintage seaside festival, This is something I have always wanted to do and feel Skegness is the perfect location,

Candy Edwards with her sweet stall. Photo: MSKP-090918-47 ANL-181009-085309001

“We are a renowned traditional seaside resort and everyone we have spoken to over the weekend have shared memories and stories from visits over the years.

“There is much love for Skegness, our heritage and nostalgia. The children loved the traditional rides and Punch and Judy. The stall holders at the vintage market had a great weekend and already want to book for next year, the live entertainment from the Blighty belles, Skegness silver band and music and dance groups was especially well received and it was lovely to see people dressed up for the event and joining in the fun.

“ I have no doubt that this event will grow rapidly and become a firm favourite in our events programme. I would like to thank everyone that supported us, we now start planning for next year!”