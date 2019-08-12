Government announces funding to help residents and farmers affected by floods

Residents and businesses in the Wainfleet area affected by flooding will be able to access emergency government funding to help their recovery.

The funding comes as part of £5.25m in relief for flood-affected communities and follows a total of £100,000 of aid being announced for Whaley Bridge.

Up to £2m is also being provided by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to help farmers in those areas.

Known as the Bellwin scheme, the funding has been activated by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government..

This means East Lindsey District Council will be able to claim back all of the money they have spent responding to recent flooding.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick praised residents "for the resilience they have shown during this worrying time" and said he was grateful for the work done by local authorities supporting communities.

So far the Wainfleet Flood Appeal launched by Lincolnshire Community Foundation has raised £95,219 of its £100,000 target.

The Foundation is working in partnership with the Recovery Coordinating Group to raise funds and support those affected by the flooding in Wainfleet and the surrounding area.

Money donated to this appeal on Total Giving will be applied to: relieve hardship; help address repairs and make good loss or damage; undertake preventative measures to mitigate future loss or damage; improve buildings, goods and services to help improve rescue or assistance in the event of a re-occurrence.

To make a donation, visit https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/wainfleetfloodappeal

For details of support available for flood victims, visit https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/Flood2019