Good samaritan rescues kayaker from sea at Anderby Creek near Skegness

A member of the public swam out to help a kayaker after they ran into trouble with the strong tide at Anderby Creek near Skegness.

Mablethorpe Coastguard was called out to respond to the incident on Saturday after being alerted by Humber Coastguard.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “The kayaker was struggling with the tide and a member of the public swam out to help.

“He then too struggled with the tide, but given the on shore wind they safely made it to shore. Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat were paged to assist.

“Safety advice given and all persons safe and well.”

Although this was a successful rescue by the member of the public, the Coastguard is reminding people they should not attempt sea rescues themselves as they could also face very serious danger in the water.

They added: “If you see anyone struggling in the water DO NOT be tempted to go in and assist - dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”