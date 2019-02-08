Golfer from Skegness was more than twice over drink drive limit

A 68-year-old Skegness man has been banned from driving for three years after a drinking session following playing golf, led to his second alcohol related driving conviction in seven years.

Daryl Christopher Cassere of St Margaret’s Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said Cassere, driving his Mercedes C220 Sports, failed to navigate a bend in Mayfield Grove, and hit three parked and unattended vehicles.

After a positive breath test, he was arrested and found to have a reading of 276 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, more than twice the legal limit of 107.

After hearing that Cassere had a conviction for failing to provide a specimen for analysis in 2012, the magistrates banned him from driving for three years and ordered him to undergo 90 days of alcohol awareness and 10 days of rehabilitation.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.