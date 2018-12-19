Get ready to feast at Spilsby Community Meal

Staff at Sainsbury’s have been busy preparing a trolley load of treats towards the Christmas Community Meal in Spilsby.

Community groups and volunteers have been coming together all week to make sure guests have a wonderful time when they arrive four their free four-course feast at the Franklin Hall today (Wednesday).

Volunteers have been working really hard. It’s going to be a fantastic party and we are all looking forward to welcomeing our guests Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gale

On Monday, Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale was given time off work by Jackson Buildbase to collect the food donated by Norfolk charity Buckingham Emergency Food from Ogelsby Transport in Frieston - and there was so much he had to make two trips.

Then yesterday, volunteers went along to the hall to prepare the vegetables and set everything out for the tables.

The Christmas celebration for 60 elderly and vulnerable people is being organised by the Spilsby Standard with the support of a number of community groups in the town - including Spilsby Christian Fellowship, the New Life Centre and Spilsby Good Neighbour Scheme.

Local businesses are also supporting the event, including the Bijoux Cafe, who have offered to bake fresh mince pies for the tea and coffee after the turkey dinner with all the trimmings and pudding.

The meal is being prepared by a team of volunteers, including members and friends of Spilsby Christian Fellowship and the chef at Eresby Hall care home.

After the meal there will be festive entertainment by the Spilsby branch of U3A choir.

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gale said: “Volunteers have been working really hard. It’s going to be a fantastic party and we are all looking forward to welcomeing our guests.”