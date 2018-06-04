Get involved with your local Patient Participation Group

‘PPG Awareness Week’ takes place from June 4-9, and aims to promote the role and benefit of Patient Participation Groups to patients, the public, and health professionals.

Supported by NAPP (National Association for Patient Participation), PPG Awareness Week will create more understanding of the value of patient participation and the work of PPGs across the country.

PPGs are groups of patients who have an interest in the services provided by their local GP practices.

The aim of the PPG is to represent patients’ views and cross barriers, embracing diversity and working in partnership with the GP practice to improve common understanding.

Across the country, PPGs are making a significant difference and many of Lincolnshire East CCG’s 27 GP practices have a PPG or virtual PPG.

PPGs play a vital role in raising issues and opinions on behalf of their local patients. They give practice staff and patients the opportunity to discuss topics of mutual interest, and provide all patients with the opportunity to feedback on local health services and to voice any concerns they may have.

In addition, PPGs perform a crucial role in helping to develop projects to meet the needs of fellow patients, helping patients understand the challenges faced by general practice, and acting as a representative group that can be called upon to influence the local provision of health and social care services.

To find out more about PPGs and joining a PPG, visit Lincolnshire East CCG’s website http://lincolnshireeastccg.nhs.uk/index.php/get-involved/join-a-ppg.

Alternatively, visit NAPP’s website at http://www.napp.org.uk/ppgawarenessweek.html