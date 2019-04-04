Get involved with ‘National Walk to Work Day’

Lincolnshire CCGs are encouraging everyone to take simple steps to improve their health by taking part in National Walk to Work day on Friday (April 5).

Walking counts towards a healthy heart and healthier lifestyle by increasing energy, reducing stress and improving sleeping patterns, and is a great way to improve or maintain your overall health. Just 30 minutes every day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance.

Walking can also reduce your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.

Unlike some other forms of exercise, walking is free and doesn’t require any special equipment or training.

Walking is low impact, requires minimal equipment, can be done at any time of day and can be performed at your own pace. You can get out and walk without worrying about the risks associated with some more vigorous forms of exercise.

Walking is also a great form of physical activity for people who are overweight, elderly, or who haven’t exercised in a long time.

If you are unable to walk to work there are a great many ways to improve your health through walking, visit www.walkinginlincs.co.uk/index.php to choose from hundreds of idyllic Lincolnshire walks.

