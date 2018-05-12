Get involved in ‘National Walking Month’

Lincolnshire East CCG is encouraging people to do a bit more walking to promote a healthy lifestyle during National Walking Month (May).

Whether you decide to walk the kids to school, walk to work, or simply head a bit further whilst taking the dog out, it all counts towards a healthy heart and healthier lifestyle by increasing energy, reducing stress and improving sleeping patterns.

It is one of the cheapest and simplest forms of exercise that can have such huge benefits for the heart. It can help to reduce blood pressure, tone muscles, strengthens your bones and can help to control your weight.

Walking can also help reduce your risk of developing heart disease – the UK’s biggest killer - which causes around 82,000 deaths in UK each year.

One hundred and fifty minutes of moderate intensity activity a week, such as a brisk walk, will not only have health benefits; it will also reduce stress and increase your general wellbeing.

Visit www.walkinginlincs.co.uk/index.php to choose from hundreds of idyllic Lincolnshire walks.

Find out more about the benefits of walking and find a walking buddy in your area here: www.walk4life.info/

Dr Stephen Baird, Chair of NH Lincolnshire East CCG said: “Getting active through walking is really great for your physical health and emotional wellbeing.

“It not only reduces your risk of developing a number of health problems, including coronary heart disease, cancer and reducing the risk of stroke.

“Walking can also help you to relax, reduce stress and anxiety and improve your strength, flexibility and balance.”

• The Wolds Walking Festival is taking place this month, from Saturday May 19 to Sunday June 3 - providing a great opportunity to get out and about.

Find out more information about local walks at www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk.