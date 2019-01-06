Get fit out in wild as Eco Centre volunteer in Skegness

If you are looking to be more active in 2019, volunteering out in the wild in Skegness is an opportunity where you could get fit, have fun and make new friends.

Skegness Eco Centre off Richmond Drive is inviting people to join its team of volunteers and is planning a number of special taster days.

Time for a break after volunteering at Skegness Eco Centre. Paul Charles (left) is iinviting people to get involved. ANL-190401-100537001

Paul Charles, managing director, says: “Volunteering is so good for you and your families physical, social and mindful well-being and there are lots of chances to become involved at the Eco Centre.

“We’ll be hosting volunteer days for the whole family and offering craft sessions and lots of Ecowellness and Mindfullnes opportunities. Why not take part in our Ecowellness Project run in partnership with the NHS? Or have a go at learning a new skill?”

For details, message ‘Paul Charles’ or ‘TheCoastal EcoCentre’ on Facebook. Follow Instagram ‘Paulecocentre’ or Twitter ‘@ecocentrepaul’