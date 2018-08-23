GCSE RESULTS: Skegness Grammar student keeps ‘Calm’ and celebrates

A 16-year-old student at Skegness Grammar School has really hit the high note – and it’s not just down to his excellent GCSE results.

“I produced my debut album last year and have released it on iTunes,” explained Will Jacobs, “It’s called ‘The Calm’, and I composed it on the computer to be played by an orchestra or electronically.

Celebrating their GCSE results at Skegness Grammar School are Will Ranyard, Will Jacobs, Leah Titterton and Rose Bourke. ANL-180823-114422001

“I have to admit I wasn’t so calm about my exams though. I’ve been playing my music back to back before I came here.”

The Year 11 student, who produced the album himself and has been tipped by principal Heather Scott to be the next Andrew Lloyd Webber, achieved a Grade 9 in seven of his subjects including Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, English Language, English Literature and Computing.

Will, from Wainfleet, said: “I have put in so much work, and I couldn’t be happier with what I’ve achieved. Thank you to the teachers at our school for supporting me.”

Overall, Year 11 students at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, have been celebrating the long-awaited GCSE results today.

Ula Boney-Hundal is celebrating after achieving a Grade 9 in both History and Maths, an A* in Business Studies, and seven Grade 8s across other subjects ANL-180823-114439001

Among them, Ula Boney-Hundal achieved a Grade 9 in both History and Maths, an A* in Business Studies, and seven Grade 8s across other subjects, Ula said: “I am really pleased with my grades, some of them were a real surprise and I’m looking forward starting my A levels at our school’s Sixth Form in September.”

Will Ranyard was delighted to discover he had secured three Grade 9s in English Language, Geography and Philosophy and Ethics, along with five Grade 8s in Biology, Chemistry, English Literature, Maths and Physics and two Grade 7s. Following the completion of his A levels at Skegness Grammar School, Will hopes to study Film and Production at one of the top universities in the USA.

Other top performers included Leah Titterton and Rose Bourke, who both achieved a strong set of GCSE grades.

Leah, who achieved a Grade 9 in Philosophy & Ethics, along with four Grade 8s and an A, commented: “I am really happy and I am hoping to use my qualifications to help develop my interest in the future.”

Rose was delighted to see that she had secured an A* in Product Design after scoring 391 marks out of a possible 400. She said: “I am so happy with my results! They have definitely helped me to choose what I’ll study for my A levels and given me an idea on what I would like to work towards as a future career.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “At the David Ross Education Trust, we are proud to offer our students a rich and exciting learning environment that inspires them to become their confident, academic best.

“We are delighted to see our students receive their GCSE results today, who have worked very hard to achieve their best. From here, they can look forward to starting their A levels in our Sixth Form in September.”

Principal Heather Scott, who now leaves Skegness Academy to take up a new post at a David Ross Education Trust school in Grantham, said: “I would like to congratulate our students on their results.

“We have seen some fantastic achievements this year, for example, Will Jacobs, who secured an incredible seven Grade 9s.

“At Skegness Grammar School, we pride ourselves on academic excellence and ambition, offering an exceptional all-round education for our students. Our students are now looking forward to September when they study their A levels at our Sixth Form.

”I have really enjoyed my time at Skegness Grammar School and seeing the students develop and succeed. I am now looking forward to my new challenges.”

Miss Emma Day takes over as Skegness Grammar School’s new principal from September 1. Miss Day joins from Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall, which is also part of the David Ross Education Trust where she was also principal.

During her time at Barnes Wallis Academy, the school secured the title of most improved secondary school in Lincolnshire in 2016 and she has also supported students in their entrance exams and Oxbridge applications.