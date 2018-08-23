GCSE RESULTS: Best results in years for Skegness Academy

A 16-year-old student at Skegness Academy wasn’t a bit nervous about collecting his GCSE results this morning - and that had nothing to do with the fact he had achieved three top grades in his exams.

Peter Bell, of Skegness, has spent three weeks of the holidays on a outward bound and survival course, organised through the school, in Aberdyfi in Wales and said he didn’t have time to worry about grades.

Students at Skegness Academy celebrating their GCSE results. ANL-180823-104337001

Collecting his nine GCSEs, he said: “The trip was an amazing experience but it was also stressful- both mentally and physically.

“I didn’t really think about results day. I had a clear view of what I might get so I wasn’t really surprised. My plans are now to come back for sixth form, go to uni and then plan a career in architecture.”

This year 28 Year 11 students in the Skegness Academy have achieved the top grades of A*, Distinction* or the new Grade 9, which has contributed to a slight improvement in the overall Progress 8 compared to this time last year. The biggest improvements have been in Mathematics and Science with other strong subjects being Art & Design, Catering and Sport.

Alice Instone achieved a total of 5 A Grades and above in English Literature, English Language, Religious Education, Art & Design and Sport.

Skegness Academy headteacher Gary Carlile with student Alice Instone who is celebrating her GCSE results. ANL-180823-104029001

The 16-year-old from Skegness said: “I expected the exams to be hard - and they are - but I’m really delighted with my results. I’ll be back for sixth form but may go travelling before uni.”

Other individual student achievements were:

Joseph Burns achieved a total of 9 A Grades or above. In Mathematics and Religious Education he achieved Grade 9 in each and then an A* in Further Maths and Distinction* in Business Studies.

Phoebe Hewes achieved a total of 5 A Grades and above in English Literature, English Language, Religious Education, History and Health & Fitness.

Peter Bell, of Skegness, collecting his GCSE results at Skegness Academy. ANL-180823-104230001

Diana Costa achieved a total of 6 A Grades or above in English Literature, English Language, Portuguese, Religious Education, IT and Health & Fitness.

Tahlia Darbyshire achieved a total of 4 A Grades or better in English Language, History, Art & Design and Travel & Tourism.

The positive results come after a period of instability for Skegness Academy - with the Greenwood Academies Trust again taking charge of its management after attempting to pull out in 2017 and the school having three headteachers in the past year after the ‘unexplained absence’ of Jo Edwards.

New principal, Gary Carlile, who took over in January, said he was delighted to take up the challenge and is looking forward to a brighter and more stable future for the academy. He said: “We are very proud of our students and it is an exciting time to be here at the Skegness Academy.

“The students have worked diligently and have been supported by their respective families to reach the GCSE grades that they have.

“In the short time that I have been here I have witnessed at first hand the dedication and commitment of the staff to improve the academy so that we can deliver the best result available for the children in our coastal community”.