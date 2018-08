Firefighters were called to West Keal yesterday after a garden waste fire spread to grassland.

A crew from Spilsby was deployed to Main Road at 2.14pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “@SpilsbyFire attended Main Road, West Keal to a fire in the open. Fire damage to 10sqm of garden waste and small quantity of grassland.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and one water backpack to extinguish.”