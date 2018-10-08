GALLERY: Vikings battle it out on Skegness beach

Vikings invaded the shores off Skegness over the weekend - but this time arriving by bus rather than landing in ships.

Rival reenactment groups battled it out on Central Beach, watched by around 500 people who braved the freezing coastal breeze.

Rival Viking groups battle on Skegness Central Beach. Photo: MSKP-061018-39 ANL-180810-120543001

It was part of a two-day event hosted by the Village Church Farm, where groups set up camp to show what it was like to live in those times.

Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Maggie Gray opened the event and touched on the link between the heritage of Skegness and the Vikings.

Crowds who attended the battle on the beach were not put off by the weather, with some even enjoying an ice cream from local kiosks. They entered into the spirit of things, booing and shouting “behind you” when one group crept up being the other.

The battle was followed by a spectacular fire juggling display and finished by fireworks.

Surving to fight another day after Viking battle on Skegness Central Beach. Photo: MSKP-061018-126 ANL-180810-120727001

Harriet Lawton, of organisers Visit Lincs Coast, said: “The event was a huge success and it was great to see people who had travelled to the area especially for this.

“One family had come from Chester and stayed in a caravan for the weekend because their son was learning about Vikings at school.”We would like to thank both Viking groups involved - Wuffa and The Dragon Shields - for putting on a fantastic re-enactment, The Village Church Farm for hosting them and for everyone who wrapped up and braved the elements to make this event successful.”

Viking battle on Skegness Centrel Beach. Photo: MSKP-061018-111 ANL-180810-120705001

Another man down in Viking battle on Skegness Centrel Beach.Photo: MSKP-061018-116 ANL-180810-120716001

Vikings celebrating victory on Skegness Central Beach. Photo: MSKP-061018-98. ANL-180810-120651001

Deputy Mayor Coun Maggie Gray visits the Viking camp at the Village Church Farm in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180810-120743001