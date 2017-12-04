GALLERY: Tree makes memories for residents in Skegness

A community in Skegness has been helping make Christmas memories for its residents.

The Philip Grove memory tree was lit at the Community Centre on Friday night where everyone is invited to leave tributes to lost loved ones.

Coun David Cargill and the Jolly Fisherman at the Philip Grove Memory Tree in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170412-125639001

Residents of Philip Grove and Charles Close were invited along to sing carols and enjoy mince pies and mulled wine.

Coun David Cargill led a service and the Skegness Ambassadors went along to offer support.

The event was organised by tenant representative Sharon Palmer. She said: “It was a fun night for the residents and the community of Skegness and we hope lots of people come along and put memories of their loved ones on the tree.”

Remembering loved ones on the Philip Grove Memory Tree in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170412-125652001

Skegness Ambassadors helped make Christmas memories for the residents of Philip Grove. Photo; Barry Robinson. ANL-170412-125721001