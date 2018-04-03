GALLERY: The Princess Royal visits Coastwatch Station in Skegness

Long-serving members of a charity that keeps watch over the coast near Skegness have been presented to the Princess Royal in a special ceremony.

Her Royal Highness visited the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Station in Winthorpe Avenue, on Tuesday – her first official visit in her capacity as Patron of The National Coastwatch Institution.

The Princess Royal looks at the AIS screen with Jerzy Kwinta. Photo: Chris Lynn Photography ANL-180329-161125001

On arrival at Skegness Aerodrome, the Princess was greeted by Mr Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, and continued on to the Watch Station by car.

Her Royal Highness was met by Lesley Suddes, NCI Chairman, Ian Whalley, NCI Trustee, Paul Woolley, Station Manager NCI Skegness, Jon Gifford OBE, NCI Honorary President and Air Marshall Sir Christopher Coleville KCB, NCI Patron.

The Princess was escorted to the Station by Paul WoolleyY, and met the duty Watchkeepers, Frank Pilling, Jerzy Kwinia, David Judge and Clive Pouncey, who were engaged in an exercise with the Skegness RNLI All-Weather Lifeboat, the new Shannon class ‘April and Joel Gunnill’.

Her Royal Highness took a great interest in the exercise and was very knowledgeable about the capabilities of the new Shannon class Lifeboats.

The Princess Royal meets Coun Danny Brookes, Mayor of Skegness, With the Lord Lieutenant Mr Toby Dennis. Photo: Chris Lynn Photography ANL-180329-161136001

The Lifeboat gave a stunning demonstration of its capabilities at the end of the exercise.

The Princess was then given an explanation of the equipment used by the Station including the automatic Identification System (AIS), the Station CCTV, VHF Radio array, and

Weather Station together with details of the training undertaken by all volunteers within NCI to reach Certified Watchkeeper Standard.

Following her visit to the Watch Station, Her Royal Highness briefly visited the NCI National Exhibition Trailer and was then introduced to Local Civic dignitaries.

Her Royal Highness speaking with Jacqueline Woolley. Photo: Chris Lynn Photography ANL-180329-161409001

The Princess went on to meet NCI Skegness members, members from NCI Mablethorpe, NCI Caister, NCI Felixstowe, NCI Chapel Point and NCI Hornsea as well as representatives from HM Coastguard, UK Border Force and RNLI as well as local business supporters.

Her Royal Highness finally awarded long service awards to members from NCIs Stations at Skegness, Mablethorpe, Caister and Felixstowe, among them a 20-year service award to Mr Patrick Melville-Gorton from NCI Felixstowe and a 10-year service award to Robert Page of Skegness.

Mr Page, who joined the NCI to keep active after retiring as an aviation engineer, said: “The Princess Royal shook hands and spoke to everyone and immediately put us at ease.

“It was a great honour to meet her and we all had a lovely day.”

Mr Mick Ebborn MBE receiving his 10 year service award from The Princess Royal. Photo: Chris Lynn Photography

Mr Patrick Melville-Gorton from NCI Felixstowe receiving his 20 Year award from The Princess Royal. Photo: Chris Lynn Photography ANL-180329-161217001