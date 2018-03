When the sun comes out there’s nothing else to do but wrap up warm and enjoy those snow days.

Here are a few of the pictures of snow day memories sent to us by readers in the Skegness area that we think will make you smile....

When the Beast from the East met Charlie the dog from Skegness. ANL-180203-123802001

Claire Richardson of Wainfleet couldn't stop laughing when she looked outside and saw what had happened to her snowman. ANL-180203-123602001

Claire Richardson of Wainfleet said: "I'm surprised its head remained. Looks like it was bracing itself!" ANL-180203-123617001

Joanne Perzhilla sent us this picture of Jasmine, aged 8, with Jolly outside Skegness Railway Station. ANL-180203-123907001

Probably a bit slippery for this speed machine. A testing day in Burgh-le-Marsh by Mandy Russell. ANL-180103-130157001

This picture of St Mattew's Church in Skegness could make a perfect Christmas card. Thank you Paul Timmins. ANL-180103-125826001