GALLERY: Scooter rally riders sizzle in Skegness sun

Thousands of scooter riders arrived in Skegness over the weekend for their annual rally.
Four packed days of scooter shows, live music and a parts fair were planned for the eighth annual rally.
The event has been based at The Suncastle on the seafront at North Parade.
There was also a scooter ride out from the Suncastle on Saturday afternoon, and a customs and parts show in the day time.
At the Savoy Hotel - just across the road to the Suncasstle - there has also been a dedicated ‘northern soul’ room where visitors could enjoy music and dancing.
Our photographer went also to watch riders set off on their Scooter run....