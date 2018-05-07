GALLERY: Scooter rally riders sizzle in Skegness sun

Thousands of scooter riders arrived in Skegness over the weekend for their annual rally.

Four packed days of scooter shows, live music and a parts fair were planned for the eighth annual rally.

Skegness scooter rally with ride out from Suncastle, Skegness. Pictured (from left) Organiser Dean Robinson with Gary Fields of Chorley and Mayor of Skegness Danny Brookes. Photo: MSKP-050518-16 ANL-180705-110923001

The event has been based at The Suncastle on the seafront at North Parade.

There was also a scooter ride out from the Suncastle on Saturday afternoon, and a customs and parts show in the day time.

At the Savoy Hotel - just across the road to the Suncasstle - there has also been a dedicated ‘northern soul’ room where visitors could enjoy music and dancing.

Our photographer went also to watch riders set off on their Scooter run....

Skegness scooter rally with ride out from Suncastle, Skegness. Jolly Fisherman with the scooters. Photo: MSKP-050518-10 ANL-180705-110824001

Skegness scooter rally with ride out from Suncastle, Skegness. Chrissie Rose of Boston on her scooter. Photo: MSKP-050518-1 ANL-180705-110554001

Skegness scooter rally with ride out from Suncastle, Skegness. Pictured (from left) areMark Hayes, Ian Hayburn, Janet Hayburn and Dawn Hayes of Featherstone Sparton Scooter Club. Photo: MSKP-050518-14 ANL-180705-110905001

Skegness scooter rally with ride out from Suncastle, Skegness. Julian Wilton and Debra Matthews of Mansfield looking at scooters. Photo: MSKP-050518-4 ANL-180705-110611001