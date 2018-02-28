GALLERY: Reader’s views of Skegness in snow

White may not be the colour chosen by designers to brighten up Skegness after snow almost brought the resort to a standstill this morning.

Only the brave ventured out, including Skegness Standard reader Jim Hardaker, who has sent us some fantastic pictures.

Still standing proud but in need of some de-icer, Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-120035001

Police are advising residents to stay at home but if you do have to venture out, East Lindsey District Council has named the Lawn Car Park (Hildreds) and Swimming Pool (Embassy) as car parks included in their gritting programme to be kept clear of snow and ice.

Our picture, however, must have been taken before they got to the Lawn Car Park.

Post Office Lane and Market Place car parks in Spilsby and Alford Market Place are also included in the programme.

* Email your pictures to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station looking more like an Arctic research outpost. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-120437001

White out - a desolate Skegness beach. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-120815001

The parcel lockers outside Home Bargains in Skegness looked especially sub-zero. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-120659001

An icy-looking entrance to the Hildreds Centre in Skegness. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-115803001

The Boardwalk cafe bar in Tower Esplanade., Skegness. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-120047001