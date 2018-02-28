GALLERY: Reader’s views of Skegness in snow

White may not be the colour chosen by designers to brighten up Skegness after snow almost brought the resort to a standstill this morning.
Only the brave ventured out, including Skegness Standard reader Jim Hardaker, who has sent us some fantastic pictures.
Police are advising residents to stay at home but if you do have to venture out, East Lindsey District Council has named the Lawn Car Park (Hildreds) and Swimming Pool (Embassy) as car parks included in their gritting programme to be kept clear of snow and ice.
Our picture, however, must have been taken before they got to the Lawn Car Park.
Post Office Lane and Market Place car parks in Spilsby and Alford Market Place are also included in the programme.
* Email your pictures to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk