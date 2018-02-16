GALLERY: Nostalgic views of bygone resort at theatre in Skegness

‘Beautiful images’ that were almost lost forever have gone on show to launch the new season at a Skegness theatre.

The photographs, from a collection discovered by the Embassy Gallery curator John Byford which now form the Patience exhibition, were displayed on Friday night to local dignitaries who had been invited along ahead of a performance of the West End show ‘Be Bop A Lula’.

Coastal BID manager Lisa Collins with husband Paul reflecting on how children used to enjoy themselves before 'health and safety'. MSKP-160218-16. ANL-180219-123007001

Mr Byford explained he discovered the photographs during a walk through town. He said: “Back in 1999, whilst walking along Drummond Road, in Skegness, I was drawn to an original black-and- white photograph of a beautiful lady, entitled ‘Patience’ in a junk shop window.

“The image – along with several hundred negatives, photos, photographic equipment and more personal items – were being offered for sale as part of a house clearance after Alec Manning’s death.

“As a photographer myself, I realised that many of the images were not only beautiful works of art, but an important social/historical document that should be preserved and I was horrified to learn the items would have been thrown away had no interest been shown.”

The photographs on show at the gallery are part of a collection of 1,000 images.

Pamena and Dennis Peach relax in the gallery of the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, ahead of the show to launch the new season. .MSKP-160218-22 ANL-180219-123038001

Mr Byford said: “Most of the images have never been seen before today, with only a handful ever being printed for exhibitions back in the 1950’s.”

Among the guests were Coun Maggie Gray who found the display very nostalgic, She said: “I can remember wearing clothes like that as a child.”

Brendan Bugg. theatre marketing officer, was delighted with the turnout for the first night. He said: “A new season is always a hugely exciting time at this wonderful venue.

A whole host of exciting productions and shows will hopefully entice thousands of people through the doors of the theatre over the coming months.”

Cheryl Curtis and Karen Polovina admiring the exhibition at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness. .MSKP-160218-20 ANL-180219-123024001

It was also a big night for front of house volunteers at the Embassy Theatre. Wendy Cassidy: “It’s great to see a full house for the first night. We’ve a really exciting season this year.”

John Byford, gallery curator at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, with the photograph that inspired the exhibition . MSKP-160218-5 ANL-180219-122919001

Julie Sadler of Skegness admires the potographs on show at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness. MSKP-160218-28 ANL-180219-123113001