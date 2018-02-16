GALLERY: Nostalgic views of bygone resort at theatre in Skegness

‘Beautiful images’ that were almost lost forever have gone on show to launch the new season at a Skegness theatre.
The photographs, from a collection discovered by the Embassy Gallery curator John Byford which now form the Patience exhibition, were displayed on Friday night to local dignitaries who had been invited along ahead of a performance of the West End show ‘Be Bop A Lula’.
Mr Byford explained he discovered the photographs during a walk through town. He said: “Back in 1999, whilst walking along Drummond Road, in Skegness, I was drawn to an original black-and- white photograph of a beautiful lady, entitled ‘Patience’ in a junk shop window.
“The image – along with several hundred negatives, photos, photographic equipment and more personal items – were being offered for sale as part of a house clearance after Alec Manning’s death.
“As a photographer myself, I realised that many of the images were not only beautiful works of art, but an important social/historical document that should be preserved and I was horrified to learn the items would have been thrown away had no interest been shown.”
The photographs on show at the gallery are part of a collection of 1,000 images.
Mr Byford said: “Most of the images have never been seen before today, with only a handful ever being printed for exhibitions back in the 1950’s.”
Among the guests were Coun Maggie Gray who found the display very nostalgic, She said: “I can remember wearing clothes like that as a child.”
Brendan Bugg. theatre marketing officer, was delighted with the turnout for the first night. He said: “A new season is always a hugely exciting time at this wonderful venue.
A whole host of exciting productions and shows will hopefully entice thousands of people through the doors of the theatre over the coming months.”
It was also a big night for front of house volunteers at the Embassy Theatre. Wendy Cassidy: “It’s great to see a full house for the first night. We’ve a really exciting season this year.”