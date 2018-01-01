GALLERY: How Skegness welcomed 2018

Skegness welcomed 2018 with a bang – and saw hundreds of ‘happy people’ flocking around the Clock Tower.

Families joined revellers who had kept the tills ringing at the town’s clubs and pubs, staying out late to see in the New Year.

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091318001

Many party goers were in fancy dress for various events held around town - a tradition which over the years has attracted people from all over the country.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes was among those celebrating.

As crowds gathered around the Clock Tower he said: “This is Skegness. No trouble and lots of happy people.”

As 12am struck, the sky lit up with a spectacular display of fireworks.

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091401001

For the full story see Wednesday’s Skegness Standard

(Photos: Barry Robinson)

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091350001

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091214001

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091224001

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091052001

New Year's Eve at Skegness Clock Tower. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-180101-091234001