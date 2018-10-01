GALLERY: Goldwing riders light up Skegness

Bikers roared into Skegness at the weekend to join Honda Goldwing riders from across the country raising funds for the RNLI.

Skegness Light Parade, held in association with the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain, took place on Saturday.

Crowds gather in Skegness for the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron ANL-180110-105458001

The annual event, now in its fifth year, attracts more than 100 bikers, as well as hundreds of spectators.

It raises funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), with last year’s event raising £3,001.

There was a static display of Honda Goldwings at the RNLI Skegness Lifeboat Station during the day,

Then, as darkness fell, crowds lined the streets to watch the parade leave the Lifeboat Station and travel along the promenade.

Mum Helen Perkins and Holly Perkins on a Honda Goldwing 1800 ANL-180110-105521001

Later an awards presentation, charity raffle draw and announcement of the grand total of fundraising took place at Club Tropicana in Chapel St Leonards.

To find out more, visit www.lincswings.co.uk

Martin and Jane Jackson with Bella and Lilly Photo: John Aron ANL-180110-105437001

Tony Walton and Hazel Denton in the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-180110-105331001

The Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-180110-105236001

Jolly Fisherman joins the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-180110-105212001

The Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-180110-105140001

The Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-180110-105115001

The Skegness Light Parade. Photo: John Aron. ANL-180110-105309001