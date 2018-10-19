GALLERY: Feel the fear on island of screams in Ingoldmells

Be afraid! Fear Island II is officially open for the Halloween season - offering more blood-chilling attractions than ever.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis was among the first to explore what terror lies beneath the attractions at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells at a preview night on Friday.

He nailed it! Mayor Coun Sid Dennis walks over Circus of Screams clown Mr Fips. Photo: John Aron. ANL-181015-100010001

“I was so scared all my hair fell out,” he joked after a tour of some of this year’s attractions - Psycho Mansion, the Chamber of Freaks in Carnivhell and Temple of Terror.

There was also entertainment in the pyramid by the Wonder Circus’ Mr Fips and the cast of Circus of Screams, who had decided the howling winds - not part of the night’s entertainment - had made it too dangerous to perform in the pumpkin big top.

Coun Dennis, in thanking Fantasy Island for putting on the show, said: “It’s been brilliant - very, very flashy lighty, very, very claustrophobic - families won’t forget it!

“It’s obvious a lot of work has gone into this - the characters are really good.”

They are out to scare you at Temple of Terror. Photo: John Aron. ANL-181015-095932001

We joined Coun Dennis in Psycho Mansion and, after battling our way through the haunted halls of an insidious phantom, asked how Fantasy Island had managed to get planning permission for such a creepy looking building.

Coun Dennis laughed: “You don’t need planning permission for something that’s portable and I’m led to believe it is.”

Coun Dennis added that it was his 44th wedding anniversary and admitted he and his wife Marie had both forgotten, but had had lots of fun. “I clung on to Sid,” said Marie. “I don’t like scary things.”

Popular clown Mr Fips was disappointed not to be able to perform the show planned for the pumpkin big top, but delighted to be back in Skegness after a successful sixth season. Guests had a glimpse in the reception in the pyramid of some of the acts on offer, including blindfolded knife throwing.

Fired up for his new show for Halloween, Circus of Screams, is Mr Fips. Photo: John Aron. ANL-181015-095954001

“Skegness is becoming my second home and we are delighted to be back with something new for Halloween,” Mr Fips said. “The show is more Halloween themed than scary - something for all the family to enjoy.”

Fear Island II is open now from 11am to 6pm and a Halloween firework display will also be held on October 20 and 27.

For all of the attractions for Halloween and more details, visit www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/events/fear-island-ii

Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis and Mrs Marie Dennis with the cast of Psycho Mansion.