GALLERY: Bikers take 300 Easter eggs from Skegness to children’s ward in Boston

You might not expect to see bikers getting emotional but at the weekend they showed their softer side by delivering 300 Easter eggs to children in hospital.

The annual Easter Egg Run from Skegness to Pilgrim Hospital took place on Palm Sunday - traditionally chosen because hospital staff try and get children home for the holidays.

Bikers setting off from Skegness on the Easter Egg Run to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180326-102834001

Around 45 bikers set off from the Seaview Pub on North Parade, waved off by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes, the Town Crier Steve O’Dare and the Jolly Fisherman.

At Pilgrim Hospital they were greeted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Boston Brian and Jayne Rush, nurses, doctors and, of course, children from the ward.

Rob Horton, organiser of the run which is now in its 25th year, said: “Bikers come from all over the county to take part and We were really pleased with the turnout and donations.

“We took 50 cuddly toys and 300 Easter eggs and along the way people were waving to us.

Bikers with Children's Ward staff at Pilgrim Hospital and Mayor of Boston Bernard Rush. Photo: MSKP-250318-13 ANL-180326-093636001

“The hospital staff were over the moon - gobsmacked in fact.

“Bikers don’t really show their emotion but no-one likes to see a sick child and the response made it all worthwhile.”

Bikers arriving at Pilgrim Hospital with Easter Eggs from Skegness to the children's ward. Photo: MSKP-250318-6 ANL-180326-093523001

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes, the Jolly Fisherman and Town Crier Steve O'Dare with bikers at the start of the Easter Egg Run at the Seaview Pub in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180326-102810001

Bikers passing the new Skegness Eye on their way to the children's ward at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180326-095151001