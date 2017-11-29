GALLERY 3: Were you at the Skegness Business Awards?

More than 200 people celebrated the businesses that make Skegness great at a special ceremony.
It’s hard to believe it’s now a week since the third Skegness Business Awards was held at the Southview Park Hotel on Friday.
It was organised by Skegness Partnership and sponsored by Hodgkinsons Solicitors.
Skegness Standard’s photographer David Dawson was there to capture the smiling faces. Here are more pictures from the night.
