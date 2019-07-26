Fury over use of inflatables on sea after RNLI saves lives

A call has been made for the sale of inflatables to be banned after beachgoers ignored warnings not to use them on the sea, putting lives at risk.

On Wednesday Skegness Inshore Lifeboat was tasked to launch by UK Coastguard Humber to multiple calls of an inflatable drifting out to sea from Chapel St Leonards with two persons on board.

The three volunteer crew found the inflatable with two people on board around 500 meters off shore, drifting out to sea in an offshore wind and an outgoing tide, the two occupants were brought ashore and required medical attention.

The crew were then immediately tasked to an object around two miles offshore of Anderby Creek, where they were directed by the Skegness Coastguard Team. The object was found to be a 4ft beach ball which had drifted out from the beach.

While returning to Ingoldmells, the crew came across a young child in an inflatable drifting out to sea from Ingoldmells and gave assistance to get him safely back to shore.

A total of seven inflatables were recovered.

The crew was praised on social media but questions have been asked as to why the public chooses to ignore the dangers and inflatables continue to be sold along the coast.

Coun Tony Tye commented: "It's a surprise to me these goods are still being purchased in our town.

"We all know the dangers of our fast-flowing tides. Rings and lilos should be banned in and around our coastal resorts."

A statement from the RNLI said: ""Please remember that inflatables should not be used in the sea, especially during off shore winds.

"Please use an RNLI lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags."

For all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.