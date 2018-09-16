Fury over play area vandalism in Spilsby

Efforts by Spilsby Town Council to improve a play area have received a blow after a spate of mindless vandalism.

Councillors set out to improve the facilities on the Ancaster Avenue playing fields after a call to action by the community last year.

However, after installing new equipment and painting some of the older rides, the council is now facing a hefty bill to replace some items.

Town clerk Bonny Smith said: “A seat on one of the carousels was ripped off and has got to be replaced at a cost of £100.

“ The top of the newly-installed children’s picnic bench has also been damaged and will need replacing.

“Someone even attempted to set fire to the new rubber mulch matting near to the basket swing, but were deterred by a resident before too much damage could be done.”

The Play Area has just undergone a renovation with the help of Lincs Rural Housing and Dulux, who provided the paint.

Mayor Coun Mark Gale said: “The Town Council is trying to make this area a more enjoyable experience for the young residents and families.

“We’ve been cutting the grass more regularly and as well as painting the area we have plans to put in new flooring.

“The work comes at a great cost to the council but it is being vandalised by a few, thoughtless people.

“It’s annoying and frustrating.”

The matter has been reported to Lincolnshire Police and anyone with any information should call 101.