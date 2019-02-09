Fury over graffiti attack on beach wheelchair unit in Ingoldmells

The organiser of an Ingoldmells charity has spoken of her heartache following a personal attack on her which was scrawled in paint across a unit containing beach wheelchairs for the disabled.

Many disabled people benefited from using the beach wheelchairs last year which help them get across the sand to the water’s edge.

The Facebook group Beach Ability raised £28,000 to buy the special chairs and so far has three, plus other wheelchairs stored in a unit donated by Skegness businessman Russell Sparkes, who owns a stretch of the beach.

Teresa Price, who runs the Facebook page Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans and organisers the Beach Ability charity events, said she was too upset to speak when she saw the graffiti on the unit and other places along the promenade.

“This was a personal attack and what is really upsetting is it’s totally untrue.

“I’ve been accused of being a charity robber but all of the money goes straight into the account and I do not handle any of it - that is done by other members of the committee.

“It’s heartbreaking but we will come back from this and there are already plans to buy more chairs for the new season.”

Many people were shocked about the attack when they read about it on social media.

Jeanette Garratt commented: “How can someone do this to someone that has put time in to raise money for charity.

“It takes time and effort to sort and organise these events.”

Daniel Hancock said: “Absolutely mindless, scumbags, Hope it spurs you on more carrying on your fab work Tess.”

And Mandy Jacques added: “How sad! Someone has got nothing better to do with the looks of things.”

Since the attack, the unit has been put into storage by Mr Sparkes until the start of the season.

According to Lincolnshire Police, there were two incidents on January 28 and January 30.

Anyone who witnessed this or who has information should call 101, quoting Incident 85 of January 30