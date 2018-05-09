Further assurances on Pilgrim Hospital from Health Ministers

‘No stone will be left unturned’ to make sure enough paediatricians are recruited for Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

This is the latest reassurance given to Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman as the campaign continues to prevent children’s services being moved to Lincoln.

In this month’s Health Questions, Matt asked, “In my rural constituency the value of services at Boston’s paediatric unit could not be higher. Does the Minister agree with me, and indeed with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, that we should leave no stone unturned when it comes to making sure we can recruit the paediatricians we need, and sustain services at Pilgrim Hospital?”

Responding, Jackie Doyle-Price MP – who is the Health Minister responsible for children’s health – said: “I am very happy to associate myself with the comments made by my Honourable Friend and by the Prime Minister. We should leave no stone unturned to make sure that we are recruiting enough paediatricians to support this service and I can reiterate that every effort will be made to ensure that that will happen.”

Commenting afterwards, Matt said: “Following my useful meeting with clinicians at Pilgrim Hospital last Friday, I was pleased to have further reassurance from the Children’s Health Minister in the Commons today that she will be making every effort to ensure that we are recruiting enough paediatricians to maintain children’s services in Boston. Anything less than this would be unacceptable. I continue to offer my full support to ULHT in looking at all the recruitment options, and I look forward to discussing this matter in more detail with constituents and local campaigners at the public meeting on Pilgrim Hospital in Boston this Thursday evening.”

* There is more on the campaign to save children’s services at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital in today’s Standard newspaper.