Funding boost for good causes in Skegness area

Christmas has come early for three good causes in the Skegness area with funding grants from the Co-op totalling more than £4,500.

Skegness Food Bank, Alive and Kicking and Wainfleet Theatre Club were all chosen by shoppers at the supermarket chain for making a real difference to their communities.

Wainfleet Theatre Club received £1,551 which will be used to buy new equipment for Coronation Hall, in Wainfleet, to improve their shows.

The club’s secretary Simon Owen explained: “We will use this money to install a curtain rail style system at the hall which will enable us to move large pieces of scenery around.

“It will make things an awful lot easier for us - and mean we can have better scenery and therefore put on even better shows for people.”

Alive and Kicking, the charity which helps people with varying mental and physical disabilities in the Skegness area, received a £1,487 grant from the Co-op.

The charity’s chairman Tina Mellors said the funds were very welcome, and will be used to build a website for the group which will enable more people with learning disabilities to access the services at Alive and Kicking.

She offered thanks to the shoppers and staff at the Wainfleet Co-op and Co-operative Funeral services Frank Wood and Sons for making them their chosen charity.

Skegness Food Bank at the Storehouse has also been boosted by a £1,528 grant from the Co-op. With an increase in demand for their emergency food parcels in the last few months, the money will be used to buy more supplies.

Maureen Carrington-Hunt, secretary at the Storehouse, said: “We are also desperate for sleeping bags now the weather has turned colder, and we are expecting things to get worse over the winter with the effects of Universal Credit, so this money is very much welcome.”

The grant money was raised by Co-op members buying Co-op branded products from food stores, or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare. Each time they do this, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to a local good cause of their choice. They can also earn on selected lines from Co-op’s online electrical business.

Rufus Olins, director of community and campaigns at the Co-op, said: “It’s great to be delivering an early Christmas present to those communities and individuals that need it most. Making a positive contribution and making great things happen locally has been at the heart of the Co-op’s purpose since 1844, and the local community fund is a good modern example of this. Along with our members, we’re proud to be making a difference.”

Six other organisations across Lincolnshire also received a Co-op grant. These include Lincs Ark animal rescue, CAP Debt Centre, Kirton Kids Club and St Andrews Church in Horbling.