Fun with a serious message at 999 Day in Skegness

Emergency services were out in force today - but this time it was all for fun.

Crowds flocked to the annual Carnival 999 Day in Tower Gardens, where the emergency services joined the live entertainment being performed as part of the Skegness Summer Festival.

Nine year olf Noah Boyce on holiday from Brixworth in Northamptonshire is mad about the emergency services, according to his dad Alan. . After getting geared up at the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescie corner at the 999 Day he said he wanted to be a policeman when he grew up because the kit was too hot and heavy. ANL-180815-173714001

As well as a chance for visitors to find out about our local heroes and even consider joining them, it was a chance for the services to discover more about each other.

Skegness Firefighter Dan Taylor got to see how the Parachute Regiment from Colchester gear up for action.

Ladened up with a parachute and backpack weighing around 87kg he said he wouldn’t like to carry all that up a ladder.

“It’s really heavy. Our jobs are so different. These guys are trained for endurance and can carry this kind of weight.”

Skegness National Coastwatch Institution had been busy earlier in the day alerting the coastguard regarding three inflatables between Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards. Volunteers still found time to speak to visitors at the 999 day. ANL-180815-173054001

Skegness National Coastwatch Institution also had a stand and volunteers said had been busy earlier in the day alerting the coastguard regarding three inflatables between Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.

Volunteer Paul Woolley said they had had a busy year with shouts involving inflatables. “We have 31 volunteers at the moment working from our lookout in Winthorpe seven days a week. We are always looking out for more volunteers.”

The Skegness Crime Prevention stand had also had a busy day. Robin Cram said: “As well as raising funds we have been offering advice to keep visitors safer.

“There has been a lot of interest about cameras and call blockers and the cards where you can list your medication in case of an accident.

Courtney Bateman, 8, and Ollie Hayes, 8, see what it would be like to be a Lincolnshire Police officer. ANL-180815-172934001

“We had as many caravan owners visiting us as locals. It’s been really busy.”

For the children the day was the opportunity to dress up as their heroes. Nine-year-old Noah Boyce, who is on holiday from Brixworth in Northamptonshire, is mad about the emergency services, according to his dad Alan.

After getting geared up at the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue corner at the 999 Day he still said he wanted to be a policeman when he grew up.

He said: “The police are still my favourite. The firefighter’s kit is too hot and heavy.”

Skegness Crime Prevention members Steve Hinsley and the Cram family Rebecca, Jannette and Robin had a busy time advising holidaymakers at the Skegness Summer Festival 999 Day. ANL-180815-173042001

* Live entertainment continues at the Summer Festival at the Tower Gardens in Skegness until Friday. There are also lots of charity stalls who had organised games to raise vital funds. For more details visit the Skegness Carnival facebook page.

Janice Sutton School of Dance on the stage at the Skegness Summer Festival 999 Day in Tower Gardens. ANL-180815-173027001