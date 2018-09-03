Fun and games for families at SO Festival in Skegness

Streams of car we’re heading for Skegness as the So Festival started its second day in Skegness.

Families sat in Tower Gardens eating their picnics on Sunday, full of anticipation as the entertainment started at noon.

Barolosolo in concert in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180309-122500001

Zara Slaney had joined friends Tasmin Butlins and Sharon Steel and their families, who were sat on the grass with their homemade spread.

Among the attractions, the afternoon promised more performances by Fazzoletto (Circo Ripopolo) and Bingo Lingo (Wild N Beets).

Zara, from Skegness, said: “We come every year. The children did the Actual Reality Arcade games yesterday and enjoyed it. It’s a nice event and best of all it’s free.”

Alison Mercer and Mike Boyce, from Lincoln, were sat on the steps by giant bingo mats. “We came three years ago and were blown away by the show on the prom and were hoping to see something similar,” said Alison.

“We love alternative theatre. We like the fact it can pop up anywhere. I mean how crazy is this? It’s mad. Sat here out in the sun .., you can’t get better than that. This is what makes it great to be British.

“It would be great if the festival grew as big as the Edinburgh festival.”

Other performances taking place around town included The Brooklyn Healer by Miraculous Theatre Company, The Small Circus by Fadunito and Street Theatre by Rhubard Theatre.

Businesses were also enjoying having the festival crowds on the weekend before children go back to school after the summer holidays.

Zara Slaney (left) with friends Tasmin Butlins and Sharon Steel and their families. ANL-180309-124011001

Sue Davis, of Sea Food Cafe, said; “It’s been really busy but people have been saying they have been confused by the SO Festival programme and weren’t sure what was going on. That needs sorting for next year.”

Smashing it... children enjoyed the Actual Reality Arcade in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180309-122215001

Children enjoying the Actual Reality Arcade in Tower Gardens, Skegness ANL-180309-122021001

So Festrival performers in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180309-122519001