Fun afternoon to bridge generation gap in Spilsby

A new group in Spilsby is aiming to bring generations together to have fun.

The monthly Intergenerational Club is being hosted at Spilsby Christian Fellowship’s Halton Road premises and will be launched on Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm.

It has been funded by #iwill to encourage social interaction between over-55s and local youths.

Young members of the church supported the Christmas Community Lunch, organised by Spilsby Standard in conjunction with community groups, by entertaining the guests.

“It was a great introduction to our Intergenerational Club and our young people enjoyed every minute, chatting to guests and telling them jokes,” said Judith Coe, of Spilsby Christian Fellowship. “We are looking forwarding to welcoming members of the community on Saturday.”

There will be opportunities to chat over tea and cakes, play board games and enjoy crafts. Other events are planned for the future. Call Judith Coe on 01790 752457 for details.