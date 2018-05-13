Full house sees bingo night founder in Wainfleet receive honour

A Wainfleet man who ran bingo nights for 30 years raising £250,000 for charity had a ‘full house’ when he was presented with the British Empire Medal.

Many members of the community turned out to watch Allan Ranyard receive the BEM from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis.

The presentation was held at Wainfleet Social Club, where a buffet was provided by Vicky Holmes in aid of Cancer Research.

Mr Ranyard, 75, began organising the bingo nights with his wife, Angie, who sadly died from cancer eight years ago.

He said: “My wife was certainly a big part of this but I kept it going, although I’ve retired now and just go along to support the nights.

“I’ve had a lot of help over the years, raising money for several charities, including the RNLI and the Air Ambulance as well as the cancer charities.”

The 2007 Skegness Standard Champion Community Spirit winner said he was still surprised to be nominated for the BEM.

“I’m honoured to receive the award but was surprised to be nominated. It was by some young members of the community too.

“We have all ages at the bingo nights but they are especially nice for the older residents because it’s somewhere they can go out and socialise.”

Usually preferring to stay out of the limelight, Mr Ranyard has one more big event to attend - the garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday June 5.

Accompanying him will be his darts team partner, Nikki Chantry. Nikki said: “Allan is such a nice man and really deserves this. His bingo nights were amazing - with up to 200 people turning up and the prizes were phenomenal - there was always a bike at Christmas.

“It was fabulous to see so many people turn out to see him receive his award.”