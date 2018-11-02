Friskney riding school helping make riding more accessible for people with disabilities

A family-run equestrian centre in Friskney has been recognised for its work to make riding more accessible for people with disabilities.

P and R Equestrian Centre, in Claxy Bank, has successfully gained the Accessibility Mark accreditation offered by the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

The RDA launched the accreditation in partnership with the British Equestrian Federation to create more opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in riding.

Accessibility Mark status is awarded to a riding centre that has been approved by the RDA following training and assessment.

In all, there are 52 centres across the country to have gained the stamp of approval.

For more on the scheme, visit www.rda.org.uk