Friends in Skegness rally to boost Fire Fighters Charity

Staff at a Skegness hotel were so sad to hear of the unexpected death of a retired firefighter they had come to know they have been busy raising money for the charity that supports crews and their families.

Events held at the Crown Hotel in Drummond Road over the past few months raised £2,822 – and on Friday the members of the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew from Wainfleet went along to accept the cheque for the Fire Fighters Charity.

A band night organised by Sue and Geoff Hill raised £1,600, raffles held over Christmas and the New Year raised a further £1,200, and another band night with Hill65 raised £200.

Abby Rawlings, assistant manager at the hotel, said: “We wanted to do this because there have been a couple of deaths of firefighters who were regulars here – one last year – and so what the Fire Fighters Charity does is very close to our hearts.

“Members of the Wainfleet crew also came along to help us set up for events and we can’t thank the community who supported us enough.”