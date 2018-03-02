FRIDAY: Lincolnshire routes remain impassable

Some roads in the county remain closed, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Below is a list of the routes which remain impassable.
Roads are constantly being ploughed by both Highways and volunteers and, police say, this list is subject to change.
The current recommendation is to only travel if the journey is essential.
For updates follow @FCR_Lincs on Twitter.
Impassable roads:
West area:
A607 Bracebridge Heath to Fulbeck - last reported impassable
A607 Denton - reported impassable
B1398 Burton to Ingham
A158 Horncastle towards Wragby
B1225 Caistor High Street - last reported impassable
East Area:
A153 Cadwell Hill
B1225 Benniworth, and other minor Wolds roads
A16 Dunby Top - last reported impassable
A52 Skegness to Boston - last reported impassable
A151 Pode Hole to Pinchbeck West
B1168 Holbeach St John