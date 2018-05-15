Free kite workshop so children can fly like champions at festival in Skegness

A free kite workshop is being held as part of the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival to get as many people flying kites on Skegness beach as possible this weekend.

While the British Kite Sports Association Freestyle Kitesurfing Championships continue on Sunday, children will be able to design and make their own kites to fly on the public areas of the beach near the action.

The workshop is being run in the Hildreds Shopping Centre in Lumley Road by Steve and Wendy Gould, who hold art workshops in town.

Steve Andrews, manager of the Hildreds, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the festival with our free kite workshop.

“We hope lots of children will come along and make kites to fly on the beach.

“And we hope they take lots of pictures so we can show them on our Facebook page.”

A competition to spot posters advertising the event in shop windows will also be run from the Hildreds Centre, with a prize of free entry for two at Skegness Natureland. Entry forms can be collected from the centre over the weekend.

The East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival is a free event for the family on Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20. As well as the British Kite Sports Association Freestyle Kitesurfing Championships, there will be breathtaking displays by Team Extreme BMX riders looking to compete in the 2020 Olympics, coaching on the team’s spine ramp and have a go sessions in powerkiting and paddle boarding.

On both days there will be live music on the Pier Beach Bar stage, with Jazz singer Johnny Lodge on Saturday afternoon and

international reggae singer singer Irie White on Sunday.

Then on Saturday night, Top London DJ Gordon John will headline at the at Festival Party at the Grosvenor House Hotel on North Parade, which is also festival headquarters.

Those who don’t want to miss the Royal Wedding on Saturday can watch it in style over a special afternoon tea with fizz and a slice of lemon and elderflower sponge - the flavours chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their cake.

Russ Sparkes, headline sponsor at the Grosvenor House Hotel along with the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, said: “We are thrilled the Hildreds Centre has come on board with a free kite workshop on Sunday.

“We have miles of beach and bracing breezes that are perfect for kite flying and we’d love to see as many families as possible coming to fly their kites and join in the fun.

“We’ve tried to cover everything - with the Royal Wedding and the Cup Final also screened at the Grosvenor.

“The weather is looking perfect for everyone to have a fantastic time.”

The kite workshop takes place at the Hildreds Centre on Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm.