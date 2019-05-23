Franklin Way trail between Spilbsy and Hundleby to be re-launched as part of walking festival

A walking route commemorating one of Spilsby’s most famous sons is to be re-launched.

The Franklin Way, which runs between Spilsby and Hundleby, was created in 1986 to celebrate 200 years since the birth of arctic explorer Sir John Franklin.

Over the years, the route had become overgrown and difficult to follow, but thanks to Spilsby and Hundleby Walkers are Welcome, it has been re-established, cleared, and re-marked.

In partnership with East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, a new leaflet has been produced to promote the walk and waymarkers have been supplied by Acorn Print, of Spilsby.

On Thursday, May 30, the route will be re-launched, as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival. The walk will start at 9.30am from the Franklin statue in Spilsby Market Place; the route is 3.5 miles long (5.5km) and will take about two hours to complete.

Simon Eakins, Sir John Franklin’s great-great nephew, will be in attendance at the Franklin statue before the walk gets underway.

Following the walk, refreshments will be available at St James Church.

The new trail leaflet will be available on the day and then from Franklin Hall.

Lead tourism officer at the district council Karen Edwards, said: “It’s good to see the Franklin Way be brought back in to use, the Walkers are Welcome group have done great work in re-establishing it.

“Sir John Franklin is one of the district’s most important ancestors and this route and leaflet build on the work we did last year with Spilsby and Hundleby Walkers are Welcome to produce the ‘On the Trail of Sir John Franklin’ leaflet.”