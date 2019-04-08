Forty-three bags of rubbish collected in big clean-up at Chapel St Leonards

A whopping 43 bags of rubbish were collected in just an hour when litter pickers turned out in Chapel St Leonards as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Over 20 volunteers turned out on Saturday, targeting three area of the village.

Forty-three bags of rubbish were collected in Chapel St Leonards. ANL-190804-081614001

The big clean-up was organised by Chapel Residents Association in conjunction with Chapel St Leonard’s Primary School and the Chapel Litter Pickers at started at Well Vale Car Park.

Martin Cooper of Chapel Residents Association said: “This was a great effort by all the volunteers and when viewed with the 500 plus bags of litter that have been collected over the past 18 months by the volunteer group Chapel Pickers, a part of the Chapel Residents Association, shows how committed the residents are towards keeping Chapel St Leonards clean and tidy.

“Many thanks to East Lindsey District Council for their support in providing the bags and disposing of the collected rubbish.”

Chapel Pickers meet every Thursday at 10am at the top of the pullover in Chapel Village and are always looking for volunteers. Bags, Hi Vis vests and litter pickers are provided.