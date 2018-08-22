Former Skegness Standard editor pays tribute to Sir Peter Tapsell who died at the weekend

Special tributes have been paid to Sir Peter Tapsell – the former Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle and ‘Father of the House’ who served the Skegness community from 1966 to 1983 before East Lindsey’s boundary changes – has died aged 88.

Sir Peter, who stood down as MP for Louth and Horncastle in 2015, had served our area continuously for almost five decades.

John Cowpe, a former vice-chairman of Sir Peter’s Horncastle Constituency Conservative Association and former Skegness Standard editor, said: “Sir Peter was a heavyweight political figure with a formidable intellect and a wealth of knowledge of economics, foreign affairs and British history. He was a very independent thinker, which was probably the only reason he did not fill one of the highest Government offices.

“He was a conscientious and efficient Constituency MP and local Conservative members will remember fondly his generous hospitality and acts of personal kindness.

“In my later role of Standard editor I always found Sir Peter very approachable. He was helpful to the newspaper in providing us with a regular supply of news about his activities and impressive Parliamentary speeches and questions.”

Following Sir Peter’s death late on Saturday evening, Victoria Atkins MP paid tribute to her predecessor. Ms Atkins said: “I am saddened to hear about the death of my predecessor and former Father of the House of Commons, Sir Peter Tapsell.

“Sir Peter was a great Parliamentarian and a gentleman, whose public service spanned more than five decades. I will always remember the kindness he showed to me during my time as the parliamentary candidate for Louth & Horncastle and his continued support following my election. I send my sincere condolences to Lady Tapsell.”

ELDC leader, Coun Craig Leyland, also paid tribute to Sir Peter on Twitter. Coun Leyland said: “As Chairman of Louth and Horncastle Conservative Association I am very saddened to hear that Sir Peter Tapsell has died.

“He served this constituency loyally over many years. His knowledge of finance and the Middle East could not be rivalled. Our condolences to Lady Tapsell.”

Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for the neighbouring Gainsborough constituency, tweeted: “I am saddened to learn this evening of the passing of Sir Peter Tapsell, a great parliamentarian and colleague over the decades.

“He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”