Former round world skipper from Skegness plans next challenge

A former RNLI volunteer in Skegness who quit as skipper on the GREAT Britain entry the Clipper Round The World Race following a tragedy on board his yacht is preparing for another challenge - this time as part of a team rowing the Atantic.

Andy Burns, a former Skegness Grammar School student, rallied his crew to a heroic finish across finish line of the third leg of the race in Fremantle, Australia, after conducting the sea burial of Simon Speirs who was washed overboard.

However, in spite of In spite of racing to the finish in second place in honour of the experienced 60-year-old yachtsman who died, he said struggled in carrying on being competitive afterwards and took the difficult decision to hand over the helm to another skipper in January.

He told the Standard: “Since leaving the Clipper Race I have found it difficult to settle into normal life, I have taken myself away and not spoken to many people – it’s been a very hard process for me.

“I hate not finishing something I start and the idea that I have let people down runs through my mind on a daily basis, But it was the right decision for me and it is now time to get back on the horse and focus on the next challenge.”

Andy is seeking sponsorship for the Row, Row, Row Our Boat 3,000-mile challenge, which sets off from La Gomera off the coast of Africa for Antigua in December.

Described as the world’s toughest rowing race, it aims to raise £100,000 for charities. Sponsorship details are available at http://r3ob.com/sponsors/