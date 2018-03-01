Forget Alford... QEGS students enjoy a trip down under in Sydney!

Nine Year 12 students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar school in Alford have just returned from a unique study tour to Sydney, Australia.

The nine days spent in Sydney were packed with an amazing variety of experiences.

Students visited two schools where they gave presentations and observed lessons, sharing learning practices and developing further international links.

Students each led a day which involved them sorting out payment for meals, navigating the group through the city using a transport including buses, ferries and trains, and ensuring the day ran smoothly.

They also completed a project which has enhanced their A-Level studies.

Activities ranged from the attending the opening night of Carmen at the Sydney Opera House, visiting Taronga Zoo which specialises in the conservation of indigenous animals, climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge, walking through the iconic Blue Mountains, visiting the Sydney Observatory, and having a surfing lesson at Manly beach.

To gain a perspective of the history of Australia, the students visited the Rocks Discovery Museum and the Hyde Park Barracks where they learnt more about the lifestyle of the convicts that went over from England.

So that family and friends could keep in touch, the students wrote a blog which could be viewed on the school website and the school’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/QueenElizabethsAlford.

Head teacher, Miss Angie Francis, told the Leader: “The students were excellent ambassadors and the trip really pushed them out of their comfort zones.

“They developed their leadership skills significantly and it was literally a ‘life changing’ experience for them all ”.